Mob attacks a residential society in Noida after maid is allegedly beaten up

Residents of Mahagun Moderne, a residential housing society in Noida's Sector 78, witnessed a unruly scenes on Wednesday morning when a domestic help was allegedly beaten up by one of the residents.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the mob which included maids from the neighbourhood gathered outside the main gate of the society at 7 am and tried to breach the security. Some even entered the premises of the society and started pelting stones.

They also blocked a main Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC)road at Barola, halting traffic towards Noida Phase 2 Industrial Area, the report said.

After learning about the incident, the Superintendent of police (city) Arun Kumar Singh visited the spot.

"Most of the protesters are domestic helps, who are angry that a maid has been allegedly beaten up. We are trying to contain the protest," the report quoted Singh as saying.

However, speaking about the incident, a resident claimed that a maid was caught stealing from one of the apartments and was handed over to police.

Due to scuffle, the residents of the society remained indoors and students were not able to go to school on time.



