Mobile app 'NPS Lite' launched for Atal Pension Yojana subscribers

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday launched a mobile application, National Pension Scheme (NPS) Lite, for the subscribers of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) scheme.

According to official data, the numbers of subscribers under the APY app till July 22 are around 58 lakhs.

Subscribers can download the NPS Lite app on their smartphones from Google Store.

"Now, PFRDA has enabled mobile applications for empowering the subscribers to view Statement of Account and other details of their APY account," PFRDA said.

The subscribers are also expected to link their Aadhaar numbers with their respective account.

Eligibility for Atal Pension Yojana:

An individual eligible for receiving the benefits under APY scheme needs to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

Provided that till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits under the Scheme shall be given to such individuals, subject to the production of the following identification documents :-