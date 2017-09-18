Modi govt eyes fiscal stimulus to get economy back on track

With Q1 GDP growth slumping to 3-year low of 5.7 per cent due to destocking by manufacturers prior to GST (Goods and Service Tax), the Modi government is weighing a stimulus package to boost economic activity in the country.

According to a report in ET Now, the government was assessing the need for some stimulus to boost GDP growth as it gears up for crucial state elections, including polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.

The government is likely to announce steps regarding new economic stimulus during the Union budget next year. The annual budget is expected to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2018.

With private capital expenditure becoming muted after demonetisation and hasty implementation of country's biggest tax overhaul, the GST pushing the brakes on India's growth story, the government is expected to announce big capital allocation for public sector projects in the stimulus package.

A CNBC TV 18 report had said the government's stimulus move could face challenges due to lower RBI dividend. Moreover, government's bold disinvestment target is unlikely to meet its deadline.

Japanese financial services major Nomura on Monday said India's current account deficit is expected to widen to 1.5 per cent of GDP in 2017, from 0.6 per cent in 2016.

The current account deficit increased to USD 14.3 billion, or 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the April-June quarter of this year.

The government has received a rude shock with a whopping Rs 65,000 crore of the Rs 95,000 crore collected as GST in July being claimed back as transitional credit by taxpayers. The tax authorities are now scrutinising all such cases where the sum exceeds Rs 1 crore.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which came into effect from July 1, allows tax credit on stock purchased during the previous tax regime. This claim is available only up to 6 months from the date of implementation of GST.