PM Modi says fight against corruption and black money will continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the fight against corruption and black money will continue. "Corruption and black money have destroyed the Indian democracy, eating into it like a termite. But due to your blessings, the fight against corruption and black money will continue," Modi said here.

During his interaction with some youths, the Prime Minister said the new generation wants to work with honesty and it is a good indication.

Pointing out that it would be 75 years in 2022 since India got the Independence, Modi said if every person in the country takes a step ahead in all these five years, then the country would move at least 125 crore steps forward towards development.

Modi, who symbolically gave away a few smart phones to sakhi mandals (self-help groups) as part of the Raghubar Das governments decision to give one lakh smart phones to SHGs, said he was surprised when he got the right answers from the villagers of remote areas about the usage of smart phones.

The Prime Minister said he would go back to Parliament and tell his colleagues, who had criticised as to how could the poor learn about smart phones, about this unique experience.

Modi gave away the appointment letters to the personnel of Adim Janjati Battalion and praising their confidence, said they would become a new strength to the security apparatus of the state.

He also laid the foundation stones of a 4-lane bridge over River Ganga in Sahibganj, multi-model hub, Sahibganj Dairy and inaugurated the 311 km Govindpur-Jamtara-Dumka-Sahibganj road and dedicated to the nation a solar power facility at Sahibganj district court premises and the Sahibganj district hospital.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 50,000 litre dairy farm and offered help to it from Gujarat and said for the first time in Santhal Pargana so many developmental projects have been taken up.

