Modi scripts history in Israel: Can a nation that turned Kargil war in India's favor now boost its startups and agriculture?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today brought another paradigm shift in India's long-standing foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel by paying first Prime Ministerial visit to the state, almost 69 years after the Jewish nation declared its independence on 14 May 1948. But why has no Indian Prime Minister visited Israel in all these years?



The answer lies in decade-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is this reason that held India back for over four decades from establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. It was in 1992 when India finally established formal diplomatic relation with the Jewish county. India did not want to give an impression that it was siding with Israel which would have upset many Arab countries as Arabs were locked in a sectarian conflict between Palestinian Jews which transformed into the first Arab-Israeli war in May 1948.



India was confronted with two-pronged challenge while dealing with Israel. One was political and the other was economical. Politically, India was concerned about the 14 per cent Muslim population and their sentiments. Economically, India was heavily dependent on Arab countries for oil and it also cared for people who were working in Arab countries. Nothing has changed in above stated conditions as India still looks up to Arabs for oil and Indians still work in Arab countries. But then what really has changed that now India wants to shed all these concerns and is more open about its relation with Israel? The reasons could be many but if we take a closer look at India-Israel relations over the years we find the space for cooperation widening and becoming even more important than ever.



Tried and Tested Defence Partnership: Israel is known for advanced defence technology and it has proven its prowess during the Kargil conflict. It was 1999 when India was attacked by Pakistan and by some account it was Israel which 'turned around' the war in India's favor. Israel provided mortar ammunition and laser-guided missiles for India's fighter jets.

The Caravan reported that when Indian Air Force faced problems of limited sight of the Pakistani bunkers and inaccurate unguided missiles, it got the support from Israel's Air Chief Marshal Tipnis who committed IAF Mirage 2000H fighters capable of delivering laser-guided bombs to ground attack operations. The precision strikes from the upgraded Mirage 2000H limited the advantage of the Pakistani soldiers, the report said.



According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India was the biggest purchaser - between 2012 to 2016 - of Israel's arms and ammunition with over 41 per cent of its total exports. Israel is now India's third-largest source of arms with a 7.2 per cent share of imports after the USA and Russia. It was also reported that India's imports of unarmed vehicles or UAVs have almost all been from Israel. Of 176 UAVs purchased from Israel, 108 are Searcher UAVs and 68 are Heron UAVs, the IndiaSpend report said.



This year in April, India signed a nearly USD2 billion contract with Israel for supplying advanced medium-range surface-to-air missile systems or MRSAM. MRSAM is an advanced air and missile defence system that would protect the country from aerial threats. At a time when new dynamics are emerging at India's neighbourhood - Pakistan to the west and China to the north and east - it's important for India to turn to the country that can help you in safeguarding country's national interest.



India's Agricultural Crisis: Israel has established itself as a leader in cutting edge technology in not only arms and ammunition manufacturing, but also in civilian fields such as agriculture, irrigation and water conservation. Israel's expertise in agriculture - vertical farming, protected cultivation, drip irrigation, fertigation, canopy management, nursery production and Integrated Pest Management technologies made it the best option for India to solve its agriculture crisis. In 2006, India and Israel signed an Agreement for Agricultural Cooperation under Indo-Israel Agriculture Project or IIAP.



The agreement was signed to increase crop diversity and productivity for which an ''Agricultural Centers of Excellence" was established. The Centers of Excellence provide a suitable platform for a rapid transfer of technology to the farmers. Apart from this, India and Israel also have a bilateral agreement for cooperation in agriculture. And this bilateral action plan for 2015-18 is currently operational.



So far, 15 Centers of Excellence being developed with Israel's help are active in different states such as Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. India has benefited from Israel's expertise and technologies in horticulture mechanization, protected cultivation, orchard and canopy management, micro-irrigation and post-harvest management. Indo-Israel Agriculture Project recently released a report which claimed 5 to 10-fold increase in crop yields with an accompanying 65 per cent reduction in use of water and noticeable decrease in the use of pesticides and fertilisers.



Israel as Startup Hub: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing massive pressure to create jobs back home. And one way he can solve this problem is by promoting startups here in India. Israel is known for creating an ecosystem for start-ups, new age entrepreneurs and it has emerged as a startup hub. According to a report, Israel is home to 6000 startups and it is growing at the rate 1300 per year.

"Through its human capital, Israel generates more startup companies than large, industrial nations like Japan, China, Korea, Canada, Germany and the UK. In addition, Israel has attracted per capita, over twice as much venture capital investment as the US and 30 times more than all the members of the European Union combined," Israeli diplomat at the Embassy of Israel Ditza Froim recently said.



Due to this significant achievement Israel is called a startup nation. Speaking on startup's prospect in India, Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had once said: "As far as the 'startup nation' I think this has a lot to do with entrepreneurial spirit. I have noticed that in Silicon Valley (USA), you hear Indian dialects and you hear Hebrew, sometimes you hear some English, which means there is a lot (happening). There is a lot of spirit for enterprise in both our countries."

May be it's the time for the government to learn from Israel to create an effective and sustainable environment for Indian startups that could turnaround India's job crisis situation.