Only Manmohan Singh knows how to take a shower wearing raincoat: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

A day after PM Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition in the Lok Sabha, he was speaking in the Rajya Sabha today in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's joint address to Parliament.

The PM said note ban was not targeted against any party or thought. Corruption has adversely impacted the aspirations of the poor and the middle class.

Supporting a tough stance on corruption, Modi said, "We will have to be tough on those who are cheating the system. When we do that, the hands of the poor will be strengthened."

Referring to the scams during the Congress rule, Modi came hard on former PM Manmohan Singh and said Bathroom mein raincoat pahan ke nahana to Dr Sahab (Dr Manmohan Singh) hi jaante hain.

PM Modi said Singh is associated with the system for the last 35 years and his name still did not crop up in any scam. The Congress staged a walkout from the House against Modi's attack on Dr Singh.





