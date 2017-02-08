Only Manmohan Singh knows how to take a shower wearing raincoat: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

BT Online
Last Updated: February 8, 2017 | 19:47 IST
A day after PM Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition in the Lok Sabha, he was speaking in the Rajya Sabha today in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's joint address to Parliament.
The PM said note ban was not targeted against any party or thought. Corruption has adversely impacted the aspirations of the poor and the middle class.
Supporting a tough stance on corruption, Modi said, "We will have to be tough on those who are cheating the system. When we do that, the hands of the poor will be strengthened."
Referring to the scams during the Congress rule, Modi came hard on former PM Manmohan Singh and said Bathroom mein raincoat pahan ke nahana to Dr Sahab (Dr Manmohan Singh) hi jaante hain.
PM Modi said Singh is associated with the system for the last 35 years and his name still did not crop up in any scam. The Congress staged a walkout from the House against Modi's attack on Dr Singh.
HIGHLIGHTS OF PM MODI'S SPEECH IN RAJYA SABHA:
- Medical facilities have been provided in backward areas.
- For cleaner India, people's mindset need to change.
- Swachh Bharat will soon become people's mission.
- Media gave its support to our Swachh Bharat Mission.
- Our target is to give gas connections to 5 crore families.
- Our government has worked a lot to improve governance.
- Our govt has empowered the RBI.
- Our government has started the Banks Board Bureau.
- We have to stay positive and only then change can come.
- Initial hardships will lead us to a better tomorrow.
- We need to slowly take India towards a cashless economy.
- On September 4, 1972 Jyoti Basu said in Lok Sabha that Indira Gandhi government is based on black money and for the black money.
- Congress walks out of Rajya Sabha in protest against PM Modi's jibe at Manmohan Singh.
- Bathroom mein raincoat pahan ke nahana to Dr Sahab (Dr Manmohan Singh) hi jaante hain (We must learn the art of taking a shower wearing a raincoat from Dr Manmohan Singh.)
- For almost 35 years, Manmohan Singhji had a lot of influence on country's economic policies. Dr Manmohan Singh was spotless and unblemished throughout his tenure. Ek bhi daag nahi laga un par.
- Today , India is working to correct the wrongs that entered our society.
- There is a horizontal divide-on one side are the people of India and Government and on the other side are a group of political leaders.
- About 700 Maoists surrendered after demonetisation and this number is increasing. Shouldn't this make us happy.
- We will have to be tough on those who are cheating the system. When we do that, the hands of the poor will be strengthened.
- Corruption has adversely impacted the aspirations of the poor and the middle class.
- Terrorists have been hit hard by notes ban.
- Demonetisation is not a fight against any political party or thought.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:00 pm.