Money laundering case: ED arrests Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night arrested Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon in connection with an ongoing money laundering case.

According to reports, the lawyer had recently declared unaccounted income worth over Rs 125 crore after raids were conducted against him.

Tandon had also revealed that he had given Rs 51 crore to Kotak Mahindra Bank Manager Ashish Kumar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ED had arrested Ashis Kumar from KG Marg branch after detecting nine alleged fake accounts with deposits worth Rs 34 crore post demonetisation.

Last week, Delhi Police's crime branch team had carried out raids at the office of his firm T&T Law and seized nearly Rs 13.5 crore, of which Rs 2.6 crore was in new banknotes.

The arrest comes days after the investigating agency arrested Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha. Lodha was arrested in connection with the recovery of large amount in new currency notes from a company belonging to Tandon of T and T law firm in Delhi and J Shekhar Reddy of Chennai.

Tandon will be produced in court today for converting Rs 70 crore black money to white after November 8.