Silver lining to Delhi's sizzling sun: Rains ready to hit Capital after Wednesday

There is a silver lining to Delhi's sizzling golden sun! While scorching temperatures, which went up to 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday, are making Delhiites sweat and pant, rains are ready to hit the Capital after Wednesday.

Experts at the Meteorological Department said that a thunderstorm and squall are likely to descend upon Delhi around June 7-9.

"A fresh Western Disturbance is approaching, which will induce a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and Punjab. A trough from this system will also extend up to Jharkhand," said a senior IMD scientist.

Temperatures will witness a significant drop. Due to this, intense heatwave conditions which have been wreaking havoc over Delhi and NCR will take a backseat and Delhiites will be able to heave a sigh of relief. These rainfall activities will persist over the region for at least three days, which means Delhi and NCR will witness some rainy weather from June 7-9," he said.

AFTER A DROP, TEMPERATURES WILL INCREASE AGAIN



After this, temperatures will increase again. On Monday, IMD said Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius. Humidity was only 40 per cent leading to skin-burning heat. Palam experienced the maximum temperature at 45.8 degree Celsius and green Lodhi Road the least at 43.6 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, the mercury had reached a superuncomfortable 47 degree Celsius. Typical hot loo winds blew on Sunday leading to streets of the Capital looking barren. DU student Pratima Pandey said, "This is like a furnace or a heater blowing at its maximum capacity.



BE INDOORS

You have to be indoors or wear long-sleeved clothes all the time for fear of getting seriously burnt." Dr S P Boytra, head of internal medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told MAIL TODAY, "Cases of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat syncope have started along with gastrointestinal diseases such as typhoid, food poisoning, diarrhea and high fever."

"People should avoid roadside food and fruit juices to prevent infections," he said, adding that it is mostly elderly, children and those who suffering from diabetes, heart diseases and other co-morbidities who need to be extra careful.

India has witnessed the warmest years in the last 15 years due to climate change, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said. An analysis which looks at temperature trends in the country, both annual and seasonal, from 1901 till 2017, has found India has been getting warmer continuously, consistently and rapidly, the NGO warned.