RBI policy meet LIVE: Urjit Patel keeps key rate unchanged; cuts SLR, lowers GDP projection

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met today for the second edition of bi-annual policy meeting to review the interest rates. With economy recovering slower than expected after demonetisation and inflation numbers way below the predicted figures, the Committee led by Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel kept the interest rates unchanged this time.

To improve the investment scenario in India, the government has been calling for a decrease in borrowing rates in order to tempt more private investors. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had advocated slashing interest rates, citing reasons that inflation has been under control for long and is likely to remain so, underpinned by good monsoon while there is no likelihood of a spike in oil prices.

"...growth and investment need to improve. These are indicators which are available. Any finance minister under these circumstances would like a rate cut , the private sector would like a rate cut. But then when you entrusted it with the MPC, I would rather wait for their decision," he had said.

3:00 PM: RBI cautions against rush of farm loan waivers, warns of risk on fiscal slippages and inflationary spillovers.



2:59 PM: Inflation low since November 2016 due to transitory factors: Urjit Patel, RBI Governor



2:52 PM: Low inflation number in April pushed us to cut forecast, said RBI Governor Urjit Patel



2:49 PM: SLR cut by 50 bps to 20% w.e.f June 24, MSF,CRR and Bank rate are also unchanged



2:47 PM: RBI Governor Urjit Patel is addressing a Press Conference







2:44 PM: The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth.



2:40 PM: The reverse repo rate under the LAF remains at 6.0 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.50 per cent.

Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement, 2017-18 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Reserve...https://t.co/pM6wkCwD8Y â ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) June 7, 2017

2:39 PM: On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation at its meeting

today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged

at 6.25 per cent, said the Central Bank





