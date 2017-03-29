MS Dhoni's Aadhaar details leaked on Twitter, wife Sakshi complains to IT minister

An agency which helps Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) enroll citizens for Aadhaar has over enthusiastically shared the personal details of ace cricket M S Dhoni on social media.

Union Law and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was informed about the breach by Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Twitter, was prompt to promise action.

The agency's Common Services Center (CSC) had posted a tweet on Tuesday through its handle @CSCegov saying "Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family get their Aadhaar updated at VLE Mariya Farooqui's CSE at Ranchi, Jharkhand".

Prasad was also tagged in the tweet. It included a photograph of the cricketer with a CSC representative and another of his personal details on what appeared to be the Aadhaar website.

The tweet with the details was later deleted.

"Is there any privacy left? Information of Adhaar card, including application, is made public property," Sakshi tweeted. Prasad, while thanking Sakshi for brining up the issue to his notice, said, "sharing personal information is illegal. Serious action will be taken against this".





@rsprasad@CSCegov_ is there any privacy left ??? Information of adhaar card including application is made public property!#disappointed - Sakshi Singh ð®ð³â¤ï¸ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 28, 2017

@SaakshiSRawat No it is not a public property. Does this Tweet divulge any personal information? - Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 28, 2017

@rsprasad Sir personal information filled in form is leaked ! - Sakshi Singh ð®ð³â¤ï¸ (@SaakshiSRawat) March 28, 2017

@SaakshiSRawat Thanks for bringing this to my notice. Sharing personal information is illegal. Serious action will be taken against this. - Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 28, 2017