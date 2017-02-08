Now, government allows multiple deposits of undisclosed income

The government has tweaked the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Deposit Scheme (PMGKDS) and now it allows tax payers to make multiple deposits under the scheme, it notified in a press release on Tuesday. This effectively means that people declaring their undisclosed income can deposit money in parts, under the scheme.

Earlier, the scheme mandated that deposits were to be made only in single payment. However, the tax payers would need to make tax payment and put the money in the deposit before filing a declaration under PMGKY.

The PMKGKY was proposed by the government in December 2016, one month after demonetisation. The declarant under the scheme was required to pay tax at 30 per cent of the undisclosed income, as well as a penalty at 10 per cent of the undisclosed income.

Further, a surcharge to be called Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Cess, at tax rate of 33 per cent tax was also proposed to be levied. In addition to the tax, surcharge and penalty (totaling to approximately 50 per cent tax on unaccounted deposits), the declarant were to deposit 25 per cent of undisclosed income in PMGKDS.

With this scheme, the government wanted to give one more chance to people to declare their undisclosed income, following the closure of earlier income disclosure scheme. The recent move to allow multiple deposits, will make it possible for people who have under-reported their undisclosed incomes, to come clean before the deposit window under PMKKY closes on 31 March 2017.