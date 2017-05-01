Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express to offer LCD screens, wifi, cuisine by celebrity chefs

Passengers heading to Goa during the summer can now ride in a new premier train service from Mumbai.

Tejas Express, which boasts of cuisine curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines and individual LCD screens is expected to begin operations from June this year.

The new train will have executive class and chair cars. Tejas coaches will be equipped with 22 new features, including fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and the improved aesthetics.

The 20-coach Tejas Express will be the first Indian Railways' train to have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches. Automatic doors are operational only in metro trains in the country, while gangways in trains are open from the sides.

Once the train becomes operational on the Mumbai-Goa route, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget is likely to be inducted on the Delhi-Chandigarh route.

According to a Railway Ministry official, the new premier train will have facilities like tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snack tables. There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, and hand driers.

Passengers travelling to Goa in the Tejas Express will also be able to use the wi-fi facilities inside the train..

The train's interior colour scheme will match the exterior to give the passengers a feel of world class travel.

Besides offering TV shows and movies in the train, the LCD screens will also be used for providing passenger-related information and safety instructions.

Tejas coaches will also have integrated braille displays, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts.

However, the fare of the new train on Mumbai-Goa route will be similar Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

(with inputs from PTI)

