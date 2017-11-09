Mumbai Mail train engine runs 13 km on its own; pilot chases it on bike

You probably have seen police men running after goons in intense chase sequences in movies. But what you must have not seen or heard of much is a pilot chasing after the engine of a train! In a dramatic sequence of events, a driverless electric train engine ran up to 13 km from Wadi station in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka. A panicked pilot then chased the engine for 20 minutes before eventually catching up with it.



Around 3 pm, the Mumbai Mail from Chennai had reached Wadi. The electric line ends at Wadi and electric engines are detached from trains and attached with a diesel engine for its journey from thereon to Solapur. When it was the turn of Mumbai Mail, the electric engine was detached and the pilot had stepped out. Within moments, the engine of the train made its way out of the platform as the pilot looked on flabbergasted.



The platform authorities immediately informed the next stations to keep the track clear of any upcoming trains. The station master and pilot then chased the engine for a good 13 km on a bike. The pilot eventually managed to climb the engine as it started slowing down.

A major accident was averted in this manner. Railway officials have not revealed if any inquiry has been ordered as of now.