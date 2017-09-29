Did Railway Ministry ignore Shiv Sena MP's warning over foot over bridge at Elphinstone station?

In what could be the biggest tragedy at a Mumbai railway station in recent years, 22 commuters today lost their lives in a stampede that happened on the foot-over-bridge connecting two railway stations. The incident happened at around 10:30 am during the peak rush hour on the foot-over-bridge connecting Parel railway station, that falls in the central line, with the Elphinstone railway station, which is on the western railway line.

03:10 pm: Shiv Sena MP had written to former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu for widening foot over bridge at Elphinstone station, India Today reported. Former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu had claimed cash crunch.

03:05 pm: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale had written in April 2015 to the then railway minister Suresh Prabhu demanding to increase the width of the foot-over bridge where the stampede took place.

03:02 pm: "Agreeing to all requests is not always possible due to paucity of finances, operational constraints," said Prabhu in response to Shewale.

03:00 pm: Commuters shout slogans against Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

02:30 pm: Around 5 commuters who were injured are critical.

02:00 pm: Maharashtra government announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased. "All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by Government of Maharashtra. Enquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

The stampede happened when it was raining outside. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that 22 people have died and more than 35 have been injured. The injured have been shifted to KEM hospital. According to some eyewitness accounts, the old foot over bridge was narrow and commuters who used that bridge said this was a disaster waiting to happen.

A high level enquiry headed by the chief safety officer of Western Railways has been ordered. We will soon know the reason for this tragedy, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said. Railways has cancelled the launch of 100 new Suburban Rail Services in Mumbai area. Rail Minister Piyush Goyal was scheduled to flag off 60 new suburban train services in Mumbai.

Parel, which has become a corporate and commercial hub, witnesses huge office-going crowds during the peak rush hour. The commuters had earlier complained to the authorities regarding the narrow foot over bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. @PiyushGoyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation and ensuring all assistance, PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, MoS Railways Manoj Sinha told India Today that a probe has been ordered and the government is mulling ex-gratia for the relatives of deceased and injured. Sinha, however, said that this incident should not be linked to Railways. Please don't connect it with bullet train, MoS added.

Taking a dig at BJP, Shiv Sena has said that BJP-led central government must see to basic facilities. Sena had earlier said that bullet train is not a common man's dream.

022-24136051

022-24107020

022-24131419

Churchgate: 022-22039840

Mumbai Central: 022-23051665

EPR: 022-24301614