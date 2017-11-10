NGT terms Delhi government's odd-even scheme a farce, says no roll-out without its permission

The National Green Tribunal has put the brakes on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plan to re-introduce the car rationing odd-even scheme. NGT said that Arvind Kejriwal administration sat on several other measures for one year. The green tribunal is likely to take final call on the issue in its next hearing at 11 am on Saturday.

Delhi government had earlier said that the odd-even scheme would be implemented from November 13 to November 17. The announcement came after the national capital witnessed a thick blanket of smog for more than three days.

However, many experts have questioned the efficacy of car rationing scheme as vehicular emissions from LMVs or small cars is one of the least contributing factors to the pollution Delhi witnesses every year.

"Odd-even won't be implemented without a green signal from us. We are not stopping it yet. Hearing on Saturday," the tribunal ordered.

"It is a farce. The publicity you gave to odd-even 2, did you give to destination buses too?" NGT asked the Delhi government. "Why have you exempted two-wheelers and women in the odd-even scheme."

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi government to provide details of the air quality during the previous implementation of the odd-even scheme.

"Give us figures on how much cars contribute to the total air pollution of the city... also give us figures on how much one diesel-run heavy vehicle pollutes when compared to petrol cars. What is the contribution of small petrol cars in Delhi's pollution," the court asked the Delhi government.

The Delhi government today announced that travel in DTC and cluster buses would be made free during the odd-even return scheme.

"How many builders have you caught? What is being done to stop construction activity?" the National Green Tribunal asked the Delhi government.

NGT has allowed industries engaged in essential services to operate in Delhi-NCR on condition that they would not pollute.

"Small cars are not a serious contributor to pollution. Heavy diesel vehicles are a problem. Has odd-even been productive in reducing pollution level? Tell us if the 500 new buses you are putting on the roads are diesel vehicles or CNG," the green court told the Delhi government.

Stubble or biomass burning in Punjab and Harayana is considered to be the major contributor to pollution in the national capital. The Delhi government had earlier ordered closure of all schools - over 5,000 schools in the city have been affected due to the polluted air - and people have been told to avoid going out in rush hours.