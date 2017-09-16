No any further extension in filing of returns under GST, says Hasmukh Adhia

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia today ruled out any further extension in filing of returns under GST after December. "Taxpayers should not wait for the last day. The general tendency is that people wait for the last day resulting in heavy rush," Adhia said. GSTR-3, which is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, was needed to be filed by September 30. However, for easier compliance, the council allowed businesses to file simplified GSTR-3B for four more months till December.

According to a news agency report, the Revenue Secretary said: "We have kept long deadlines for GST filing. For at least six months the taxpayers have to file their own assessment. There will be no extension later." He was speaking to reporters after the first meeting of the Group of Ministers that was formed to tackle IT-related glitches. Earlier this week, various states had raised the technical glitch issues while filing the GST returns.

Adhia said: "Initial hiccups are there but no mass scale failure. Initial issues need to be sorted out. We have decided a plan of action. The attempt was to work around the difficulties to eliminate problems, leading to better understanding of all stakeholders." The GST Council has given businesses to file GSTR-3B till December.

The GST Council had in its last meet decided to form a five-member panel to look into the technical glitches facing GST-Network or GSTN. The GSTN, the information technology backbone and portal for real-time taxpayer registration, migration, and tax return filing under the GST, had faced downtime when the first deadline for filing of returns approached, forcing the government to extend the last date.

Last week, while briefing reporters after the 21st GST Council meeting, the Revenue Secretary said that for companies with turnover of over Rs 100 crore, the last date for filing GSTR-1 will be October 3. For the rest, it will be October 10. Also, filing of GSTR-2 for July will have to be done by October 31, and GSTR-3 by November 10.