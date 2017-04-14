No holiday in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities, says CM Yogi

There should be no holiday in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities instead students should be taught about them on such days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

"There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead special two-hour programme should be held to teach students about them," Adityanath said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's 126th birth anniversary.

Children should be motivated to learn about tradition of personalities and their contribution for the country, he said, adding that his government would provide uniform, copies and books to students of primary schools.

"There will be no discrimination and injustice in this government rule. Government is committed to security of 22 crore people of the state and no one will be allowed to flout law," Adityanath added.

Paying tributes to the father of Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister said Ambedkar was against "playing politics" at the cost of the country.

UP Governor Ram Naik also addressed the gathering and emphasised on following the constitutional obligations while paying tributes to Ambedkar.