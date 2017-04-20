No proposal to have 6 working days a week for central govt employees: Venkaiah Naidu

Stating that there is no proposal to have six working days a week for central government employees, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu alleged that it was "false and cheap propaganda" by the Opposition parties.

"There is no proposal to have six working days a week.

This is false and cheap propaganda by Opposition parties. As usual they are indulging in disinformation campaign," Naidu said while while campaigning for the MCD election here.

He said voting for the BJP would be like voting for a better future.

"Walk and work along with Modiji, that is the mood of the nation," he said.

Naidu also added that there was not much difference between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party and they are like "two sides of the same coin".

"All ills and weaknesses of the Congress are there in the Aam Aadmi Party also. Both are facing corruption charges. Both are pursuing negative politics. Both are adopting confrontation against the central government. Both have joined hands to oppose pro-poor move and historic crusade against black money," he said.

He said the Prime Minister has "become messiah of the poor" and "darling of the masses".

"That is why people are voting for the BJP in Lok Sabha, Assembly bypolls and local body elections in different states of the country," he claimed.