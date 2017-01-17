Note ban, political parties hit Goa casino business

The casino industry in Goa has already taken a beating due to demonetisation causing a major dip in business. And now, its fate hangs in the balance as political parties have made the ban on casinos a major political agenda.

Both Congress and AAP alleged casinos are cheating the state government of Rs 45,000 crore in tax revenues promoting money laundering, drugs and prostitution. According to senior government official, casinos have been operating in Goa for 22 years and at present, there are six off-shore (in water) and around a dozen on-shore (inside five star hotel properties) casinos. Casinos not only attract tourists from across the country, but also contribute around `180-200 crore in revenue. Goa is the only place in India where they are legal, apart from Sikkim and Daman and Diu. AAP, which is running an anti-drugs campaign in Punjab, is promoting 'clean tourism' free from casinos, gambling, drugs and prostitution in Goa.

In a recent rally, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Goa's casinos are cheating the state government of Rs 4,000 crore in tax revenues every year. He also attacked his political opponent alleging that the Congress and the BJP are in cahoots with the casino lobby in tourismoriented states. Kejriwal also said that women were being exploited in the state's casinos and promised to ban the industry, once AAP comes to power in the state.

Even Congress claims they have passed a resolution to close casino industry in Goa and it will also feature in their manifesto. "The state is losing Rs 5,000 crore annually, which ought to have been collected as tax from them. There is corruption involved in allowing casinos to continue. BJP is fully responsible to allow the casino industry to flourish. We will not allow casino business to continue in Goa. It is very dangerous for the state," said AICC secretary Girish Chodankar.





If casinos were to shut down, it would not only affect the Rs 200 revenue generated by it but around 5000-10,000 would become unemployed. A large section of the 3 million tourists who visit the state annually would also be disappointed due to the closure. Casinos industru had seen a dip of 80 per cent during the month of November when demonetisation scheme was announced but the industry has bounced back but still it will take a couple of months to get normal as before. But it is yet to be seen what will happen to moneyspinning industry after the poll result.

"Earlier Goa used to remain closed during off-season but mostly due to casinos tourists visit Goa," said an owner of a leading casino. He said all casinos are regulated by the government and undergoes audit and file their taxes.

"In 22 years, no sex racket or drug dealers has been arrested from casinos. This industry has given employment to over 10,000 locals and gives an opportunity of thousands of tourist to experience casinos without going abroad," he explained.