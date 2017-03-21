Now, you will need your Aadhaar number to file I-T returns, PAN applications

The government on Tuesday made mentioning of Aadhaar card number mandatory while filing the income tax returns.

However, linking all the bank accounts with the unique identification number has already been in the works in recent times.



The Aadhaar number would also be needed while applying for the PAN card, the NDTV reported.



According to some media reports, the decision to link Aadhaar to a bank account and to make it necessary for filing I-T returns was taken in May last year.



Meanwhile, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that all devices using Aadhaar authentication will have to adhere to its new encryption standards from June 1.



The move has been aimed at adding another security layer to the hardware at a time when such devices are all set to take the centre stage in biometric-based digital payments.



UIDAI is the nodal body responsible for rolling out Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number that identifies residents based on their biometrics. While more than 112 crore Aadhaar have been generated in the country, the Aadhaar authentications have crossed 500 crore, and 100 crore e-KYC have been done on the platform.



Last week, India's largest biometric-based identification system Aadhaar got a thumbs up from World Bank chief economist Paul Romer.



The chief economist described it 'the most sophisticated ID programme in the world.



He went on to say that it would be better if world follows the same system. "It could be good for the world if this became widely adopted," Romer said.



Romer is of the view that world needs to have one standardized system for people's ID.



"Other countries are also looking at similar programs, but research shows it's best to develop one standardized system so people can carry their IDs wherever they go in the world," Paul Romer added.



Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique-identity number issued to all Indian residents based on their biometric and demographic data. It was initially a document for identification purpose, however, it has now been made mandatory for some of the government-run programmes.