Oil companies to offer discount on LPG cylinder for booking and paying online

In a bid to encourage digital payments, oil companies to offer discount of Rs 5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online, reports PTI.

The oil companies' move is a welcoming move as on January 1, petrol price was hiked by Rs. 1.29 a litre and the diesel rate by 97 paise a litre. This is the third increase in petrol price in one month and the second in case of diesel in one fortnight.

After Sunday's hike, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 70.60 a litre as compared to Rs 68.94 currently. Similarly, a litre of diesel is now at Rs. 57.82, up from Rs 56.68.

This move will also push the government's drive for making India a less-cash economy. Lucky draw schemes, 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana', for people who use digital payment methods including e-banking, mobile banking and e-wallets are already in existence.

Both schemes cover small transactions between Rs 50 and Rs 3000 to encourage every section of the society to move to digital payments.



ALSO READ: To counter Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel to offer free data for 12 months

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also announced a raft of measures including discounts on online payments for insurance policies, rail tickets and highway toll charges as the government looked to promote digital cash post demonetisation.

(With inputs from PTI)

{blurbs}

