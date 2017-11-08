One year of demonetisation LIVE: We fought a decisive battle against black money and won, says PM Modi

Today marks the first anniversary of demonetisation, a step that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said 'will be remembered as a watershed moment in India's economic history'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the demonetisation - a historic and multi-dimensional success. The BJP is celebrating November 8 as 'Anti-Black Money Day'. However, this celebration move has not gone well with the country's grand old party Congress as party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi termed the note ban move a 'tragedy' that wreaked havoc on Indian economy. The Congress will observe this day as 'Black Day'.

Rahul Gandhi will participate in a candle-light vigil as part of 'Black Day' protest in Surat, Gujarat. Reports suggest that the Congress vice president will have informal meetings with the industry representatives and workers during the day.

Speaking on one year anniversary of demonetisation, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said: "Biggest achievement is that terrorism has been badly hit & the stone pelters which were in thousands have reduced because their cash flow has been cut."



Earlier this week, Congress National spokesperson Randip Singh Surjewala in a press conference said that millions of people in informal sector lost their jobs due to demonetisation. "Small traders were wiped out, factories were shut. How can the BJP celebrate such day?" Surjewala had asked. Congress is not alone to protest the BJP's Anti-Black Money Day celebration. Regional parties such as TMC, AAP, BSP and Swaraj Abhiyan have hit out at the Central government for the demonetisation move. Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party observing November 8 as Dhokha Diwas (Cheating Day). Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday said that the government's celebration on the first anniversary of demonetisation was a "cruel joke".



Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets listed out the achievements of demonetisation. He said that 125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle against black money and corruption and Won. "I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money," the Prime Minister said this in a tweet.

125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON. #AntiBlackMoneyDay

- Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister has also asked people to share feedback on demonetisation directly on NM App. PM Modi has also released a 7-minute video to show note ban benefits.

What do you feel about the efforts to uproot corruption & black money. Tell me through this survey.

- Narendra Modi