Operational PSUs in India post 12.5 per cent growth in net profit in FY 2016

The government on Tuesday said 244 operational central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) generated a net profit of Rs 1,15,767 crore in 2015/16. It's a 12.5 per cent growth over Rs 1,02,866 crore in 2014/15 when the number of operational CPSEs was only 236.

The number of profitable PSEs during the year went up by 6 posting a combined profit of Rs 1,44,523 crore while the number of loss-making firms went up by 2 with a combined loss of Rs 28,756 crore, according to the annual Public Enterprises Survey (2015/16) that was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday. The discrepancy in the numbers--increase in profit making CPSEs should mean a corresponding drop in number of loss-making firms--is accounted by the number of companies that have come out of restructuring process during the year.

In India, state-run PSEs that are considered perennially loss-making are referred to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction that takes a call whether to infuse funds in the firms to revive the company or shut it down entirely. These companies do not report their numbers to the government for the period that they are in restructuring mode.

The total investment in all CPSEs (including those under re-construction) during the year was Rs 11,77,844 crore, a growth of 7.19 percent over 2014/15. Profitable PSEs paid a dividend of Rs 70,954 crore during the year, up 25 percent over the previous fiscal.

Overall revenues, income and total net worth of the CPSEs also grew by 7.04, 10.22 and 12.54 per cent respectively. All the CPSEs combined contribution to Central Exchequer by way of excise duty, customs duty, corporate tax, interest on central government loans, dividend and other duties and taxes increased from Rs 2,00,593 crore in 2014/15 to Rs 2,78,075 crore in 2015/16, showing a growth of 38.63%. The companies employed 12.34 lakh people (excluding contractual workers) in 2015/16 compared with 12.91 lakh in 2014/15, showing a reduction in employees by 4.42 per cent.

The market capitalisation of 46 CPSEs listed on the stock exchanges in the country was Rs 11,06,766 crore on March 31, 2016, compared to Rs. 13,27,393 crore in the previous fiscal year, a decline of 16.62 per cent. The market capitalisation of CPSEs as a per cent of BSE listed companies decreased to 11.68 per cent on March 31, 2016 from 13.08 per cent in the previous fiscal.