Over 8 lakh people win Rs 133 cr under digital payment scheme

Over 8 lakh people have been awarded a total of Rs 133 crore in the last 50 days under the Niti Aayog's scheme to promote digital payments.

"It's 50 days of our #DigiDhanMelas and over 8 lakh people have won Rs 133 crore already! 50 more days to go.", Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

The government on December 25 had launched two schemes - Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana to give boost to digital transaction.

The schemes would remain open till April 14.