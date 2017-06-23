PAN data will be open to Natgrid scrutiny

The government's National Intelligence Grid (Natgrid) will soon get new powers to access details of 25 crore PAN holders in the country, including individual taxpayers, once it signs a deal with the Income-Tax department.

The grid is being set up under the Union home ministry as a network for exchange of information about terrorists among security agencies.

The tax department will share 'bulk information', starting from the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to the taxpayer's name and all individual data that it captures like father's name, gender, date of birth, photograph and signature or thumb impression, according to an order issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

The department will also share taxpayer's information available in its database such as residential and office addresses, addresses for communication, email addresses and phone and mobile numbers.

The Memorandum of Understanding with the Natgrid will also include a confidentially clause so that transfer of personal data is safe. There are over 25 crore PAN holders in the country, while the actual number of taxpayers is about 5 crore.

The Natgrid, conceived by then Home Minister P Chidambaram during UPA II rule, is still in its nascent stage. In different phases, it will connect data providingorganisations and users, besides developing a legal structure through which information can be accessed by the law enforcement agencies.

In the first phase, 10 user agencies and 21 service providers will be connected.

Later, about 1,950 additional organisations will be linked in the subsequent phases. These data sources include records related to immigration entry and exit, banking and financial transactions and telecommunications.

The agencies include the Intelligence Bureau, local police and revenue and customs departments.

While the clearance for the Rs 3,400 crore project from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) came in 2011, its execution slowed down after the exit of Chidambaram in July 2012. There are around 70 personnel, drawn from both government and private sectors, working in the Natgrid.

