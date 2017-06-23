Passport fee reduced for applicants under age of 8 years and over 60, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday announced that the passport application fee for applicants under the age of eight and over the age of 60 had been reduced by 10 per cent.



The minister made the announcement in a speech at an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.



Swaraj also informed that from now onwards, all new passports issued will be in Hindi and in English both.



The announcement came after Sushma Swaraj spoke about easing of rules to apply for a passport last year in December.



It was also decided in December, that all applicants can submit any one of the following documents - Matriculation Certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar Card or E-Aadhaar - that have the date of birth of the applicant.



Applicants now can also provide a copy of the extract of their service record, driving licence, Election Photo Identity Card or LIC policy bond.



Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that women are free to retain their maiden names in their passports now after the marriage.



Stating that he wanted women to be at the centre of the developmental schemes, Modi said his government is working in different ways to empower them through various schemes like Mudra and Ujjwala, among others.