Paytm introduces QR-based metro tickets for Mumbaikars

In a good news for commuters in the maximum city, Mumbaikars won't need to stand in serpentine queues for getting a ticket or pass to ride on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. In addition to buying tickets and pass at ticketing windows, they now have the option to book the journey tickets on their mobile. With the help of mobile ticketing facility-'Skiiip Q', they can now book and generate instant QR code-based tickets for their metro ride on Paytm.

The commuters have to just show QR code generated on Paytm before any automated fare collection (AFC) gates of 'Mumbai Metro One' to pay for their journey.

Here're are the step a commuter needs to follow to avail Skiiip Q facility



Pay using their mobile wallets or e-wallet. This will generate a QR codePlace the mobile screen close to the gate's sensorThe sensor will scan the code and enable access to the platform.Commuters can even generate a QR code for journeys planned even a week later

"We are focused on simplifying mobile payments for the masses. We are happy to partner with Mumbai Metro One to introduce India's first mobile ticketing system 'Skiiip Q'.I am sure this will transform the whole metro travel experience for Mumbaikars and we will continue to expand this service to other major cities as well," says Kiran Vasireddy, COO, Paytm.

The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar is a 11.40 km route and is the eighth densest metro corridor in the world.