Diesel, Petrol prices: Most expensive in Mumbai at Rs 76.70, cheapest in Agartala at Rs 61.73 per litre

Diesel and petrol prices will go through rate change on a daily basis starting today. The price change will take place at 6 a.m every day. Consumers can check the prices on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)'s website or the IOC's mobile app Fuel@IOC. Oil marketing companies (OMC) took the decision to change the prices on a daily basis in a bid to standardize domestic fuel prices according to international rates. Earlier, petrol prices would change on a fortnightly basis.

On the first day petrol price was highest in Mumbai at Rs 76.70 per litre, as per the prices listed on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)'s website. The petrol price today is cheapest in Agartala at Rs 61.73 per litre. Among the metros, petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs 65.48 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata today is Rs 68.03 per litre.

Petrol prices in NCR were varied with prices relatively cheaper in Faridabad and Gurgaon as compared to Noida and Ghaziabad. Petrol price in Faridabad today is Rs 65.76. Petrol price in Gurgaon today is Rs 65.51.

Petrol price in Noida is Rs 68.49. And, petrol price in Ghaziabad is Rs 68.37. Among smaller cities, petrol prices are the cheapest in Agartala today at Rs 61.73. In Aizwal petrol price today is at Rs 61.87. In Ambala, petrol price is Rs 65.08. In Bangalore, petrol price today is Rs 69.93.

DIESEL PRICES

Meanwhile, diesel, which will also now see a change on a daily basis, is again most expensive in Mumbai at Rs 59.90 per litre. Diesel price is lowest today in Aizwal at Rs 52.18. Among the metros, diesel price in Delhi is Rs 54.49, while in Kolkata it is Rs 56.65. In Chennai, the price of diesel today is Rs 57.41 per litre.

ALSO READ: Petrol price cut by Rs 1.12 a litre, diesel by Rs 1.24/litre





Among NCR cities, diesel is priced at Rs 55.03 per litre in Faridabad, Rs 54.80 in Gurgaon, Rs 56.09 in Noida and Rs 55.97 in Ghaziabad. In smaller cities, diesel is priced at Rs 52.80 per litre in Agartala, Rs 54.40 in Ambala and Rs 58.13 in Bangalore.

ALSO WATCH:

