Piyush Goyal to flag off 100 new train services for Mumbai local; clarifies General Electric's Bihar factory on schedule

Indian Railways will be addding 100 local train services on its Mumbai suburban network of Western Railway and Central Railway zones. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurate these services tomorrow.

With these additional trains, the total number of services on Mumbai local rain network acorss, Western Railway and Central Railway together, will increase to 3083 suburban services. Out of these 100 new services, 32 will be introduced on Western Railway while remaining 68 train services will be introduced on Central Railway portion of Mumbai local.

From October 1, seventeen new trains services will be begin running along 'up' route on Western Railways, whereas fifteen others will ply the 'down' direction.

Meanwhile, 14 suburban services will run on 'harbour line' on Central Railways from October 2, whereas 14 others will be introduced on 'trans-harbour line' on the same day. Sixteen suburban services on 'main line' will be introduced later from November 1, 2017. Lastly, twenty four suburban train services on 'harbour' and 'trans-harbour lines' will be started from January 31 next year.

These 100 additional train services will benefit 77 lakh commuters travversing Mumbai local train network by resolving congestion and providing faster commute.

The General Electronics Affair

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Goyal also cleared the air on Indian Railways' deal with General Electric to manufacture diesel locomotives in Bihar, stating that work in this direction is going as planned. The GE deal was signed in 2015 under the 'Make in India' initiative when Suresh Prabhu headed the railway ministry. According to a report in The Economic Times, the government is looking to reach an accord with General Electric over the diesel locomotive project as Indian Railways faces a potential penalty of Rs 1,300 crore if it terminates the contract.

Goyal's statement came after several reports claimed that government might be thinking differently about the contract as Piyush Goyal is planning to fully electrify railway network after being named the new Railway Minister.

"The Marhowrah project is on track. I have had fruitful discussions with the South Asia and India head of GE," Goyal said at a press conference on Thursday.

General Electric had cautioned the any change in the $2.6 billion contract would jeopardise foreign investments that might have come in future. "An alteration of this contract will have serious impact on job creation and skills development, and cause the government to incur substantial costs," it said. "This will also undermine government's signature 'Make in India' initiative."

Other annoucements

Apart for this, Railways Ministry also announced several measures for bettering passenger safety on and off trains, boosting profits by monetising assets, improvising human resources, finishing electrification of railway networks in another 4 to 5 years and more.