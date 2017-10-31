PM Modi flags off 'Run for Unity' to commemorate Sardar Patel's 142nd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a unity run to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Run for Unity began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and covered 1.5 km run that ended near the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial. On the occasion, several personalities like Sardar Singh, Deepa Karmakar, Suresh Raina and Karnam Malleswari were also present.

âRun for Unityâ is a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel and his mission of uniting India. Flagged off the run in Delhi this morning. pic.twitter.com/qT6XAGrrrE â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2017

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister recalled the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, especially in uniting the nation, and launched a scathing attack at the Congress. He said the Congress party tried to erase the contribution of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but failed. "Patel's legacy was ignored by governments. The role of Sardar Patel was not introduced to the new generation of the country. Either an attempt was made to erase their contribution from history or an attempt was made to minimize it. Whether a political party accepts him grandfather or not, the country's youth will not allow him to be forgotten. The country's first President, Rajendra Prasad, also expressed his pain at an attempt to forget Sardar," the Prime Minister said.

We remember Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. We are proud of his contribution to India before we attained freedom and during the early years after we became independent: PM @narendramodi â PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2017

The Prime Minister asserted that the youth of India respects Sardar Patel, and his contribution towards the building of our nation. He also said that India is proud of its diversity, and occasions such as "Run For Unity" offer us an opportunity to reinforce that sense of pride and oneness. "We remember Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. We are proud of his contribution to India before we attained freedom and during the early years after we independence," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Patel, at Patel Chowk in New Delhi. Later, Prime Minister Modi flagged off the "Run For Unity" from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

People tried to ensure the contribution of Sardar Patel is forgotten. However, the youth of India respects him and his contribution towards the building of our nation: PM @narendramodi â PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2017

In 2014, the Modi government declared October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' to mark the birth anniversary of country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Even before coming to Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister had already launched an initiative to build world's tallest statue as a tribute to the Iron Man of India. The iconic statue will be 182 meter tall and it is being built at the Sadhu-Bet Island, approximately 3.5kms south of Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia in the Narmada district of Gujarat.

Remembering a great personality who devoted his life towards the building of India...PM @narendramodi paid tributes to Sardar Patel at Patel Chowk in Delhi this morning. pic.twitter.com/vFg7lI8L3T â PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2017

(With inputs from agencies)