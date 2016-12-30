PM Modi launches BHIM app for digital payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an Aadhaar based mobile payment application called BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) for easier digital payments.

It is a rebranded version of Unified Payment Interface or UPI and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data or USSD.

BHIM app will minimise the role of plastic cards and the point of sale machines that are essential for digital transactions.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Digi Dhan Mela event in Talkatora stadium in New Delhi.

According to reports, the app would eliminate the fee payments for service providers like card companies such as Mastercard or Visa, which has been a stumbling block in merchants switching to digital payments making it affordable to even merchants in remote villages.

All it rquires is an Android phone with the merchant.