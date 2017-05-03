PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, to inaugurate research centre at Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a research centre at yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar during a day-long visit to Uttarkhand. Earlier today, Modi began the trip with his arrival in Dehradun where Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat welcomed him.





He later visited the Kedarnath Temple, which opened after a six-month long break, and offered prayers. "Tomorrow I will be visiting Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand. I will begin my Uttarakhand visit by praying at the Kedarnath Temple," the Prime Minister had tweeted yesterday. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had reviewed security arrangements in the shrine ahead of the visit.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to reach the holy city of Haridwar where he will inaugurate a research institute at Patanjai's Yogpeeth. The centre will conduct screening and research works on pre-clinical toxicology, drug standardisation, drug screening, drug safety, pharmacology, chronic diseases study.

Patanjali Research Institute, will be India's first organization in India to conduct clinical trials as per international standards in the field of Ayurved.

