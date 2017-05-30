PM Modi on four-nation visit: With trade, defence as main agenda, Here's full itinerary of PM's Europe tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a six-day tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France. The four-nation visit would come to an end on June 3. PM Modi's trip aims to strenghten India's economic and defence ties with Europe.

The Prime Minister on Monday left for Berlin in Germany. Here's a complete itinerary of Narendra Modi's visit to Europe:

Germany (May 29- May 30):

German Chancellor Angela Markel received PM Modi at her official Meseberg Country Retreat on Monday. On Tuesday, the Indian Prime Minister opened the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin to set a roadmap for the bilateral strategic ties.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with military honours at the Chancellery, the office of the German Chancellor, where he was greeted by Merkel and senior German officials.

He then introduced the Chancellor to his accompanying Indian ministerial delegation. Modi received a guard of honour and was welcomed as the the music choir of the German Army played the Indian National Anthem.

The two leaders then headed inside for the IGC Plenary session, the focal point of Modi's two-day visit to Germany. At the IGC in Berlin, the two leaders were expected to clinch a host of agreements and sign MoUs to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"We will chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine," the prime minister had said in a Facebook post before he left for Berlin.





Germany is India's largest trade partner in the European Union (EU) and one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

There are more than 1,600 German companies and 600 German joint ventures in India and the German economic profile supports excellence and expertise that match with India's development priorities of Make in India, Clean India, Skill India, Digital India, Smart Cities, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Before PM Modi leaves for Spain, the two leaders, Modi and Merkel - who will meet again at a G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg in July - are also expected to discuss the growing military reach of China across the contested South China Sea and into the Indian Ocean.

Spain (May 30- May 31):

Modi's second stop in Europe will be Spain. He will arrive in the country later tonight. This would be the maiden bilateral visit to Spain by an Indian Prime Minister since Rajiv gandhi visited the nation in 1988.

"This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Spain in almost three decades. I will have the honour of calling on his Majesty King Felipe VI during this visit", Modi said in his Facebook post.

Modi is also scheduled to meet the Spanish President, Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday.

"I look forward to my meeting with President Mariano Rajoy on 31 May. We will discuss ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in the economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism.

There is significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties. We seek active participation of Spanish industry in various Indian projects including infrastructure, smart cities, digital economy, renewable energy, defence and tourism", Modi wrote in his social media post.

The Prime Minister would also be meeting with top CEOs of Spanish industry and encourage them to partner with the Government's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative.

Russia (May 31- June 2):

The third nation on Narendra Modi's four-country visit is Russia. The Prime Minister will arrive in Russia on Wednesday. His visit to Russia will last till June 2.

After reaching Russia, he will be heading to attend the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit in St Petersburg with Russian President Valdimir Putin.

This is the first time that the annual summit is being held outside Moscow.



"On 1st June, I will be conducting detailed discussions with President Putin to take forward our dialogue from the last Summit in Goa in October 2016. With a spotlight on economic ties, both President Putin and I will also be interacting with CEOs from both countries", the Prime Minister said in his Facebook post.

He further wrote, "On the next day, I will be addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) together with President Putin. I appreciate the invitation to be the Guest of Honour at this year's Forum. India is the Guest Country at the SPIEF this year.

In a first meeting of its kind, I will also have the opportunity to engage with Governors from various Russian regions to further broad base bilateral cooperation and more actively involve States/Regions and other diversified stakeholders".

During the visit, India and Russia could sign a framework agreement for Kudankulam atomic power plants 5 and 6.

The Prime Minister would also visit Piskarovskoye Cemetery to pay homage to those who perished during the siege of Leningrad. He will also be visiting the world famous State Hermitage Museum and the Institute of Oriental manuscripts.

France (June 2- June 3)

PM Modi would be visiting France from June 2 till June 3. During the visit, the Indian PM will hold talks with the newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron on June 3.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and have discussions on issues of mutual interest. I would be exchanging views with the French President on important global issues including UN Security Council reforms and India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council, India's membership of the various multilateral export control regimes, counter-terrorism cooperation, collaboration on climate change and International Solar Alliance", the PM said in his Facebook post.

France is India's ninth largest investment partner and a key partner in development initiatives in the area of defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways.



