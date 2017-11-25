PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad Metro Rail next week, service to open for public from November 29

The Hyderabad Metro Rail project, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, would be thrown open for public from the next day, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao said here today.

The metro rail project would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at 2.15 pm on Tuesday, he told reporters.

"The metro stretch of 30 kms, to be thrown open for public, would be the longest in the country on inauguration," the Municipal Administration Minister said.

"This will be the longest stretch for any metro in our country being unveiled on day one. We are going to start the stretch of 30 kms, from Nagole to Miyapur...After Prime Minister formally inaugurates on November 28, metro services would be opened for public on the next day (on 29th) at 6 am," he said.

The metro train services would function from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be changed to 5.30 am to 11 pm, depending on traffic and demand, Rao said.

The Hyderabad metro rail is the largest such project in the world in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, he said.

All safety clearances have been obtained and L&T, the concessionaire, and the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) are fully geared up for the inauguration, he said. He appreciated the L&T and HMR for their good work.

Rao said 57 coaches are ready and available. Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic, he said. Twenty four metro stations would be opened now.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would start feeder services for metro, he said. Some private organisations are planning to launch services to connect the metro stations.

"Cycle stations would be set up in all metro stations in due course," he said.

A smart card was launched today for metro rail passengers and the card would be used for multiple modes of transport in future, Rao said. A mobile app (named 'T Savari') would also be launched for the benefit of passengers.

The metro fares would soon be announced by L&T, he said adding that the fares will be competitive.

"Almost 18 million square feet of commercial real estate will be built, which will also be leveraged for making this project viable. Advertising is also a part of the revenues that will continue to bring viability to the project," Rao said.

Asked about cost escalation of the project, he said the concessionaire has represented about it and it is not correct to talk about the issue in public domain before reaching a finality on it.

"The state government has started its efforts for the second phase of metro as well," Rao said adding that he would go to Japan in January.

Asked about the deadline set for the completion of the entire project, he said it is next year.

Rao was speaking after a group of MLAs, MPs and other public representatives took a ride in the metro.