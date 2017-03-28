PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's longest road tunnel: All you need to know

Every winter, National Highway 44, the only road link connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country witnesses frequent closures due to snowfall and landslides. And on days when it is open, there is one-way traffic to prevent snarls on the narrow winding road.

Bringing some respite to thousands of commuters in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, a new tunnel on the Chenani-Nashri stretch of the highway may soon be able to cut travel time between the twin capitals by more than two hours.

The state-of-the-art engineering marvel in the difficult Himalayan terrain is 10.89 km long. After missing several deadlines, the much-awaited tunnel is likely to be thrown open to public.



On April 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to give the green light to India's longest tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Here's what we know about the tunnel:

