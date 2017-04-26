PM Narendra Modi to inaugrate first UDAN flight from Shimla to Delhi tomorrow

After a long gap of four years, flight services will start in Shimla from tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugrate the first flight from Shimla on Thursday under government's subsidy-led UDAN flying scheme.

The flight will be operated by Alliance Air, the regional arm of Air India.

Air India on Tuesday has opened bookings for the first launch flight from Shimla to Delhi with all inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,036.

Under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme , nearly 50 per cent of the seats on every flight will cost Rs 2,500 per seat. This will be applicable for flights where the distance is less than 500 km and duration is one-hour.

The UDAN scheme offers subsidy to airlines on these routes, route monopoly for three years and a host of other concessions at landing airports.

Meanwhile, Trujet, a regional airline, announced the launch of services on three new routes starting from Thursday under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

The Hyderabad carrier will launch flights on Hyderabad-Cuddapah, Hyderabad-Nanded and Nanded-Mumbai routes, the airline said.

UDAN scheme is expected to create thousand of new jobs in the interiors of the country. Aviation has a multiplier effect on the economy. There will be requirement of security personnel and ground staff for the upkeep of the airports.

Besides helping the middle-class fly for cheaper prices, UDAN will also make it easier for business people to make it to the tier-2 cities. This will give a huge fillip to investments in India's hinterlands.

The routes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCE) are spread out across all corners of the country. New carriers which have won bids to operate flights on these routes can partner with other airlines to offer connecting flights.

