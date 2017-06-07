Presidential Election 2017: As Pranab Mukherjee's term ends on July 24, polls will be held on July 17, counting on July 20

The Election Commission on Wednesday said that the presidential elections will be held on July 17 and the counting of votes will be done on July 20.

In a press conference in New Delhi,CEC,Dr Nasim Zaidi announced that the last date for filing the nominations for the presidential elections would be June 20.

He said that the ECI is taking all necessary steps to ensure free and fair elections to the office of President of India.

"Last date for nomination is June 28. If poll needed then it would be on July 17 and counting on July 20", Naseem Zaidi said.

"Election Commission is taking all necessary steps for discharging its constitutional responsibilities", he said.

"Any violation of voting procedures will entail cancellation of ballot paper", he added.









Zaidi also informed that the term of President Pranab Mukherjee will end on 24 July.

Zaidi further talked about the details of the election and said that the Secretary General of Lok Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the elections.

The ballot papers for polls will be marked by a particular pen that will be supplied by the ECI itself. He also said that the political parties cannot issue any whip to their MPs or MLAs registered for casting vote in the Presidential Election.

