PM Narendra Modi hits out at cow vigilantes: says killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is unacceptable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned self-styled cow vigilantes, saying "Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve."

Speaking on the recent mob violence by cow vigilantes, PM said, "We are a land of non violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that."

As a society, there is no place for violence. Violence never has and never will solve any problem, PM Modi said.

No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country, Prime Minister added.

No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Yes. It should be done, PM said.

Let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of, Prime Minister tweeted.



Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on: PM @narendramodi - PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2017

We are a land of non violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that: PM @narendramodi - PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2017

Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve: PM @narendramodi

- PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2017