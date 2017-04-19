Modi govt cracks down on VIP culture; bans red beacons from May 1

In a bid to end VIP culture in the country, the Union cabinet on Wednesday decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, including that of Prime Minister, from May 1.

"In a historic decision, the Cabinet has decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, barring emergency services vehicles, from 1 May," road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari is the first minister to remove the red beacon from his official vehicle.

The minister said "this government is a government of common masses and has decided to abolish VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens".

The notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said, adding that the decision is a democratic one.

"The decision intends to do away with symbols of VIP culture and to strengthen democratic values in the country," the government said.

Blue-coloured beacons, however, will be allowed on vehicles concerned with emergency and relief services, ambulance, fire services etc.