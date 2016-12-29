Prime Minister to address the nation before dawn of the New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on December 31 at 7.30 pm. PM Modi is expected to talk about the 'success' of his move to demonetise high-value currency notes.

Vowing to carry forward the war against corruption and black money post-demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the government will soon operationalise a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' properties and this was just the beginning.

"I assure you that this is not the end. This is just the beginning in our fight against corruption. We have to win this war against corruption and black money. There is no question of stopping or going back in this fight," PM had said.

ALSO READ: Why Baba Ramdev's Patanjali should be ready to face tough competition ahead



Incidentally, the address would come a day after PM Modi promised an end to hassles caused by the demonetisation move.

There have been several reports suggesting that tax slab is likely to be increased from a minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 4 lakh. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said that India now needs to move to a lower level of taxation to be globally competitive. With crucial state elections just around the corner, the government is likely to announce some big bang reforms.