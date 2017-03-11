Punjab election results 2017: Watch live coverage on Aaj Tak and India Today here

The Congress is all set to come back to power in Punjab after a decade. The party is leading with 78 seats. AAP taking over as the second party leaving SAP-BJP alliance behind. Captain Amarinder Singh is to take over as the next Punjab chief minister, and what better day for it than on 11 March, his 75th birthday. As the Congress surges ahead in the state crossing the half-way mark, all eyes will now be on the Captain who is credited to have single-handedly spearheaded the campaign.

For the first time in recent history, Punjab has witnessed a three-cornered fight for its 117-seat Assembly.

