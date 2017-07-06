Now, govt wants you to give up subsidy on rail fares

The government's 'Give-It-Up' campaign would soon be applicable to another category of essential facility: Railway travel.

After success of the campaign on cooking gas subsidy, the government plans to persuade passengers to forgo subsidy on railway fares.

The Railway Ministry plans to launch the scheme in August, according to a report in The Times of India.

According to the report, Railways will offer two "slabs" of subsidy surrender - 50% and 100% of the subsidy amount.

Indian Railways incurs a loss of Rs 30,000 crore every year after bearing 43 percent of the cost of rail fares.

In September, Railways adopted the flexi-fare system. Under it, the prices of three express trains Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto rise as soon as 10 per cent of the tickets are sold.

The fares increase 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths that get booked. This means that if 30 per cent of the tickets are sold then the tickets will also cost 30 per cent more