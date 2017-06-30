GST effect: Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Titan offer crazy discounts to clear stocks

The last day of the pre Goods and Services Tax(GST) regime is indeed a treat for shopaholics. It is raining discounts at malls and on high streets. If you are a fan of luxury and premium products, today is definitely the day to go splurging. Hugo Boss has set up a kiosk (isn't retail ambience a crucial factor for the positioning of a luxury brand?) at the up-market Palladium Mall in Mumbai, and the salesperson literally blocks your way forcing you to visit his kiosk. Apart from offering a Rs 6,000 fragrance at Rs 3,000, he is also doling out freebies such as Lacoste travel pouch, Hugo Boss nail paint and samples of its various fragrances. Michael Kors is selling products at a flat 40 per cent discount. Similarly, homegrown lifestyle brand, Titan, has been calling its loyalty programme customers to avail of a flat 30 per cent discount across all their categories.

Actually, it's not just in luxury but there is deep discounting across brand categories. The hustle-bustle in luxury stores is more apparent, as one hardly gets to see too many customers walking into such stores on a regular day. The reason for this deep discounting is obviously to get rid of old inventory so that the brand can get input credit on the new inventory. "They will try to sell as much as possible today because from tomorrow onwards they will get input credit of just 40 per cent if their goods are priced below Rs 25,000 and for those priced above 25,000 the input credit will be in the region of 60 per cent. So, it will be a loss for them," points out Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), Phoenix Mills.

In fact, inventory which is more than a year old will not get any input credit, points out Sridhar Sivaram, Investment Director, Enam Holdings. "The product will be more expensive as the brand has to pay 28 per cent (GST for luxury goods) taxes on the existing MRP," he explains. Most luxury brands, especially categories such as watches, jewellery, fragrances, etc. hold inventory which are over a year and would end up paying more taxes in the GST regime. No wonder the brands are deep discounting.

However, as the GST rings in tomorrow, most brands will still continue to have old inventory and that's going to be a challenge for them. "This time you can expect a longer end of season sale as brands will discount till they get rid of their inventory. They will try to obtain as much input credit as possible," says Kalkar of Phoenix. The mall developer has also been showering freebies. It has launched an assured rewards programme wherein shoppers shopping above Rs 50,000 get free room nights at certain hotels as well as a bunch of other freebies.

So, will luxury goods become cheaper once the GST rolls out? That is anybody's guess. But as of now shoppers should take full advantage of the discounts and splurge