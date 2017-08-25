Ram Rahim supporters attack cars, petrol pumps, railway stations in Haryana, Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was today convicted in a 15-year-old rape case. The CBI court in Panchkula today held the self-styled godman guilty of charges slapped by the investigation under section 376 and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Soon after the judgement, the army which was on standby took preventive custody of Baba Ram Rahim.

The heavy army deployment came in the backdrop of threats that were issued by Baba Ram Rahim's followers who had warned of dire consequences if Baba gets convicted. The state government has taken several measures to ensure the situation is under control.

However, as per the media reports, situation is spiraling out of control as several TV channels' OB Vans who were reporting from the spot came under attack. Punjab Chief Minister Cap Amarinder Singh said that some Dera followers tried to set a power station on fire, however, they were caught by the Punjab police.



HOW IT WILL AFFECT OTHER STATES

Rail services to Punjab, Delhi, Himachal and Haryana will be disrupted. Supply of essential goods might be affected due to hindrances to road transport. Suppliers from other states might have to face losses due to this. Air ticket prices are expected to skyrocket if all transport system are blocked by the state. Ban on mobile internet services could be extended to a few more days. The ban could be extended to LAN connections too, if tension continues.

Railway stations under attack: It has been reported that two railway stations have come under attack. At least 29 trains have been suspended. The government had to face somewhat similar situation during Jat agitation where they disrupted the rail and road traffic.



Power stations under attack: Power station in the district of Sangrur in Punjab has been burnt. It has also been reported that two - one in Malout and one in Bhatinda - petrol pumps have come under attack in the district of Punjab. Income tax office has also been attacked by Dera followers.



Vehicles on road under attack: As per some TV reports, Baba Ram Rahim's followers tried to set an OB van on fire. The police machinery in the state has now task of protecting people and vehicles moving on the roads and highways not only in Panchkula but all across the state. After the judgement, Baba's followers have gone berserk and running amok in the state. If the situation doesn't get under control, several other states connecting to Haryana will be badly affected. As many as 50 private and government vehicles have been torched in Panchkula.