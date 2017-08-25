Delhi on high alert: Ram Rahim violence spreading in the capital after Haryana, Punjab

The protests in Haryana have spilled into the national capital New Delhi with a train getting torched in Anand Vihar by the supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The self-styled godman was found guilty today in a fifteen-year-old rape case against him. Violence erupted in parts of Haryana and Punjab soon after the verdict was announced during the day, with supporters burning vehicles and attacking the police.

The supporters also attacked the media present in Panchkula to cover the court verdict. In fact, India Today camera person was injured after the supporters attacked the car the reporting team was travelling in.

Even as the authorities struggle to take control of the situation in Haryana and Punjab, the protests are now spreading in Delhi. A bus was torched in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk and train was set ablaze in Anand Vihar. According to TV reports, violence has been reported in seven places in Delhi, including Mangolpuri, Khyala, GTB Nagar Bypass and Anand Vihar.

The situation is particularly tense in Delhi-Haryana border areas such as Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Faridabad, Ghaziabad. The police and security forces in Delhi are on high alert to prevent any instances of violence if Dera supporters take to the streets. Dera Sacha Sauda has a strong following in Haryana and Punjab, but it has a significant presence in Delhi too.

Earlier, authorities suspended mobile internet in Haryana and Punjab.

