RBI eases rules to push loans for students

In order to incentivize banks to extend education loans to students, the Reserve Bank of India has allowed rescheduling of the payment period of such loans due to unemployment of the borrower without treating them as restructured accounts that are included in NPAs.

Banks may allow up to three spells of moratorium (not exceeding 6 months each) during the life cycle of an education loan, taking into account spells of unemployment/underemployment, without treating the exercise as restructuring, RBI said in a letter to the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

However, banks would be required to maintain a higher provisioning of 5 per cent during the additional moratorium period and one year thereafter.

The RBI's response was on a clarification sought by the IBA whether the education loans with extended repayment period be treated as restructured loans.

The facility of extended repayment period and increased number of moratorium for repayment may be extended to existing borrowers whose accounts are classified as 'standard'..., said the Reserve Bank of India.





As per RBI's Master Circular of July 2015, accounts that are restructured from April 2015 will attract higher provisioning and will be classified as NPA. In 2013, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) had notified that if the repayments in education loans are extended due to revision in the repayment period, the same may not be treated as restructuring.

IBA had written to RBI to confirm that the notification of DFS of 2013 holds good even now and that banks need not treat such extended repayment period of education loans as restructuring.

IBA said the relaxation in repayment of loans is needed.