RBI increases ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 4500 from Rs 2500 starting Jan 1

The daily withdrawal limits at ATMs will be increased to Rs 4500 from the existing Rs 2500 from 1 January 2017, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification late on Friday night.

The amount Rs 4500 can be withdrawn from ATMs per day per card.

However, there has been no change in the weekly withdrawal amount of Rs 24,000 from banks.

"The daily limit of withdrawal from ATMs has been increased (within the overall weekly limits specified) with effect from January 01, 2017, from the existing Rs 2500 to Rs 4500 per day per card. There is no change in weekly withdrawal limits.Such disbursals should predominantly be in the denomination of Rs 500," the RBI said in the notification.

The increase in the withdrawal limit is likely to bring some respite after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes caused a severe cash crunch.

The cash shortage had led to long queues at ATMs causing immense hardship for people across the country. The RBI has faced criticism for being unable to dispense enough cash to bring the situation back to normal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation on demonetisation on the New Year's eve.

But, meanwhile, in a speech on Thursday at the Digi Dhan Mela in Delhi, he announced the launch of mobile app 'BHIM' for digital transactions.

He said the new indigenously developed payment app 'BHIM' was named after the main architect of Indian constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.