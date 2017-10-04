RBI maintains status quo on repo rate; keeps policy rate unchanged at 6 percent

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged, maintaining the status quo. This goes against the wishes of industry bodies and government to bring about a decline in the interest rates. The central bank revised the GDP growth projection down from 7.3 per cent to 6.7 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.0 per cent, RBI said in a statement. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains at 5.75 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.25 per cent, it added.

The MPC expects inflation to rise from current level to 4.2 to 4.6 in the second half of this fiscal year. The teething problems related to GST (Goods and Service Tax) may get resolved in second half, said RBI Governor Urjit Patel during the press briefing following the MPC meet.

The decision was taken by majority of 5 to 1. This step by the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent, RBI said.

Some price revisions pending the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation have been taking place. There has been a broad-based increase in CPI inflation excluding food and fuel. International crude prices, which had started rising from early July, have firmed up further in September. Taking into account these factors, inflation is expected to rise from its current level and range between 4.2-4.6 per cent in the second half of this year, including the house rent allowance by the Centre, RBI pointed in its assessment.

Meanwhile, it was being speculated earlier that the central bank could keep interest rates unchanged on account of various reasons. Climbing retail inflation was one of them. The consumer price index (CPI), which the RBI tracks for adjusting its repo rate, moved up to 2.4 per cent in July and 3.36 per cent in August after going as low as 1.54 per cent in June. Current account deficit is also growing after reaching 0.7 per cent of GDP in the last financial year on the back of rise in higher imports of gold and crude value terms.

The ongoing talk of fiscal stimulus to push country's slowing GDP can impact the fiscal deficit numbers if the matching revenues through tax and non-tax is not generated, and RBI was expected to wait and watch for the government moves in this direction before taking a call on changing the interest rates.

Earlier, RBI had reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points in its third bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18. The current repo rate now stands at 6 per cent.

In its last meeting, the members of the monetary policy committee voted for easing interest rates by 25 basis points with a neutral stance, favoured by a a fall in food and core inflation and lower economic growth.

Here's the assessment by the RBI in its Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement



In August, headline inflation was projected at 3 per cent in Q2 and 4.0-4.5 per cent in the second half of 2017-18. Actual inflation outcomes so far have been broadly in line with projections, though the extent of the rise in inflation excluding food and fuel has been somewhat higher than expected. The inflation path for the rest of 2017-18 is expected to be shaped by several factors.

CPI inflation excluding food and fuel also increased sharply in July and further in August, reversing from its trough in June 2017. The increase was broad-based in both goods and services. Housing inflation hardened further in August on account of higher house rent allowances for central government employees under the 7th central pay commission award. Inflation in household goods and services in health, recreation and clothing & footwear sub-groups increased.

On the services side, the picture remained mixed. Many indicators pointed to improved performance even as the services PMI continued in the contraction zone in August due to low new orders. In the construction segment, steel consumption was robust. In the transportation sector, sales of commercial and passenger vehicles as well as two and three-wheelers, railway freight traffic and international air passenger traffic showed significant upticks. However, cement production, cargo handled at major ports, domestic air freight and passenger traffic showed weak performance.

Retail inflation measured by year-on-year change in the consumer price index (CPI) edged up sequentially in July and August to reach a five month high, due entirely to a sharp pick up in momentum as the favourable base effect tapered off in July and disappeared in August. After a decline in prices in June, food inflation rebounded in the following two months, driven mainly by a sharp rise in vegetable prices, along with the rise in inflation in prepared meals and fruits. Cereals inflation remained benign, while deflation in pulses continued for the ninth successive month. Fuel group inflation remained broadly unchanged in August even as inflation in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), kerosene, firewood and chips rose. Petroleum product prices tracked the hardening of international crude oil prices.

The index of industrial production (IIP) recovered marginally in July 2017 from the contraction in June on the back of a recovery in mining, quarrying and electricity generation. However, manufacturing remained weak. In terms of the use-based classification, contraction in capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer durables pulled down overall IIP growth. In August, however, the output of core industries posted robust growth on the back of an uptick in coal production and electricity generation. The manufacturing PMI moved into expansion zone in August and September 2017 on the strength of new orders.

