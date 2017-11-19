RBI to launch campaign to make public aware of central bank's regulations, initiatives

The Reserve Bank is planning to launch a full-fledged multi-media and multi-lingual campaign to create general awareness among citizens about the regulations and initiatives of the central bank.

RBI's department of communication has sought applications from advertising agencies for designing the creatives for pan-India public awareness campaign.

"The campaign will be in 14 languages - Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and English with focus on regional languages," said the expression of interest document floated by the RBI in this regard.

The media mix will include traditional ones such as newspapers, magazines, radio, television channels and cinema halls and new ones that include digital including web portals.

"The list is illustrative and not exhaustive," the document said.