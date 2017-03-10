Reliance Jio, Paytm apologise over using PM Modi's photo in advertisements without permission

The Government said on Friday that Reliance Jio and Paytm have offered apologies for using Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's photograph in their advertisements.

Earlier in February, the ministry of consumer affairs sent the notices to Paytm and Reliance Jio under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950, which does not allowed the use of Prime Minister's name and picture for commercial use.

The Act provides for a nominal financial penalty for violations but more than the monetary fine holding guilty of for improper use of Prime Ministers name has ramification on the companys image.

In September last year, Reliance Jio had through its ads, dedicated the Jio 4G service to the Modi governments flagship Digital India project.

Full-page "Jio: Digital Life" jacket advertisements were published with a photograph of the Prime Minister, dressed in a blue jacket, triggering a political controversy.

After the government announced the demonetisation decision in November, Paytm issued an advertisement welcoming the move as it boosted use of e-wallets likes the one it markets. Sources said while Jio may have taken verbal approval of the Prime Ministers Office before using Modis picture, there is no written permission.

